World "It's just not the right time"; Rishi Sunak the new prime minister? Rishi Sunak looks set to become Britain's new prime minister after Boris Johnson withdrew from the race. Source: index.hr Monday, October 24, 2022 | 10:17 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Johnson said he realized that while he had enough support to run, Britain and the Conservative Party needed unity.



He abruptly cut short a holiday in the Caribbean and returned to Britain to try to secure the support of 100 MPs to enter the race for the seat of Liz Truss, who succeeded him in September after he was forced to resign amid a series of scandals.



He said he had secured the support of 102 representatives and was able to run but failed to convince either Sunak or fellow candidate Penny Mordont to unite in the national interest.



"I believe I have a lot to offer, but I'm afraid this is just not the right time," Johnson said. Johnson's statement probably paves the way for his rival, former finance minister Sunak, to become prime minister, possibly as early as Monday. If confirmed, he would replace Liz Truss, who was forced to resign after launching an economic program that caused turmoil in financial markets.



According to the rules, if only one candidate secures the support of 100 conservative representatives, he will be named prime minister on Monday. If both candidates get 100 votes, the party members will vote, and the winner will be announced on Friday.