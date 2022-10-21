World Putin rejoices: Dispute between the two European superpowers weakens European unity German-French relations are shaken, this is indicated by the cancellation of the planned meeting of the governments of the two countries, "Standard" assesses. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 21, 2022 | 08:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL

German-French relations are shaken, and this is indicated by the cancellation of the planned meeting of the governments of the two countries, assesses the Viennese daily "Standard".



The newspaper said French President Emmanuel Macron canceled a meeting with the German government, which was supposed to be the first of its kind between the two countries.



Germany claims that the French side did not even inform them about the cancellation of the session, and Paris, on the other hand, blames the cancellation on the decision of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding the investment package worth 200 billion euros, which was not agreed with Macron.



During the time of Angela Merkel, it was common for the two countries to seek a common position before the EU Summit, which was the basis of the German-French leadership on the most important issues of the Union until now, "Standard" reminds.



Macron, according to a recent article in "Le Monde", was angry with Scholz, because he is establishing a missile defense system towards Russia without the possibility of France's participation.



"There is no enthusiasm in Paris that Germany unilaterally buys American planes and Israeli drones, instead of taking into account the Franco-Italian product," stated radio "France Inter".



The two multibillion-euro joint projects for the production of a fighter jets and a tank are at standstill to this day, and this also shows how deep the industrial and diplomatic differences are.



The defense industry of the two countries cannot come to an agreement, and Macron and Scholz also cannot come to an agreement, instead arguing over the clause related to exports, emphasizes "Standard". In addition, the newspaper points out that there are differences in energy policy, as France has been focusing more on nuclear energy for a year, and Germany is looking for ways to get rid of it.



Also, regarding gas price restrictions, Macron and Scholz are not united, but this has structural reasons, because in Paris they do not shy away from intervention when it comes to market prices, unlike Germany.



On the eve of the EU Summit, writes "Standard", Macron tried to calm the passions with Berlin, saying that his desire is to preserve European unity and friendship and alliance with Germany.



Even the Parisian media in these times of crisis are restrained, so as not to break out into an open dispute, the paper states. European diplomats are currently comforted by the fact that Germany and France are united, at least on the most important topic, the war in Ukraine.



But the dispute between the two European superpowers weakens European unity towards Moscow, "Standard" points out.