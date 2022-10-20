World "Vladimir Putin's Despair": Ready for All-Out War? US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described recent Russian attacks in Ukraine as another sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "desperation". Source: index.hr Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 18:30 Tweet Share EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Blinken made his remarks in an interview with George Stephanopoulos, aired on ABC.



Asked if Putin was preparing for "all-out war," Blinken said "we're pretty close to that scenario." When asked whether the Russian President acted rationally, he said that Putin's "goals are not rational".



"We were very clear with President Putin directly and privately about the severe consequences that would follow the use of nuclear weapons," Blinken said when asked about the potential use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine.



"At this moment, we see no reason to change our own nuclear stance," he added.