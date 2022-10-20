World Chaos in Britain: Liz Truss resigned The Prime Minister of Great Britain, Liz Truss, has resigned, according to the British media, after just 45 days in office. Source: B92 Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 14:58 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Truss said today that she is resigning from the post after her economic agenda has disrupted the market and divided her Conservative Party.



Truss stated that she discussed her resignation with the British King Charles, just 45 days after she was appointed, Reuters reported.



"We agreed that the leadership elections will be completed by the end of next week," she pointed out and added that she will perform the function of prime minister until her successor is elected.



British media say that her successor to the position will be known within the next week.

Liz Truss's resignation speech in full

I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability.



Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills.



Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent.



And our country had been held back for too long by low economic growth.



I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this.



We delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance.



And we set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy – that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.



I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.



I have therefore spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as Leader of the Conservative Party.



This morning I met the Chair of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady.



We have agreed there will be a leadership election to be completed in the next week.



This will ensure we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.



I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen.



Thank you .