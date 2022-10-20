World The level of combat readiness raised Putin increases the state of readiness in almost all Russian regions, writes the BBC. Source: index.hr Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 08:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russian President, as stated, is introducing more and more stringent security measures in the regions on the territory of Russia, and he declared the first state of war in the four regions that he annexed Lugansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.



"Putin is under enormous pressure. The Ukrainians are taking back the territories they occupied with a counter-offensive, the Russian regions along the border with Ukraine are under constant attacks, and the general mobilization of the population has brought a lot of unrest into Russian society. Instead of admitting that the invasion of Ukraine was a mistake, Putin wants even more control," writes the BBC.



Putin raised the state of alert to "medium" in the Russian regions on the border with Ukraine. In other words, this means more and more police on the streets, restricting movement as well as controlling and limiting entry and exit from the region.



The next step is to raise the state of alert to "high", which would affect both southern Russia and Moscow, whose residents fear that such a move will completely disrupt their daily lives. The mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, also spoke out in this regard, saying that they do not need to worry, even though citizens are skeptical.



The lowest degree of readiness is in the north of Russia, in Siberia and in the Far East, but all regional leaders had to form operational headquarters. They were ordered to be fully available to the army and its needs at all times, which, the BBC claims, automatically gives the army much greater powers.