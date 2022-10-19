World War - Day 238: Explosions and electricity restrictions; Kadyrov's sons on front line There is no end in sight to the war in Ukraine. We're into 238th day, and according to the latest reports, air raid sirens are wailing again all over Ukraine. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 23:59 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

An alert has been declared in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions, as well as in other regions across Ukraine. At the same time, a battle is being prepared for the Kherson region, and the population has already been told to flee.



Last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an address, characterizing the Russian kamikaze drone attacks as a military defeat for Moscow.

Kadyrov's son fires at Ukrainian positions

Ramzan Kadyrov claims his three teenage sons (aged 14,15 and 16) visited the front in Ukraine.



The leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, released a video showing his three minor sons arriving in Mariupol in full military gear. Kadyrov also published a video in which one of his sons allegedly shoots at Ukrainian positions and fires barrages at Kadyrov's soldiers.

Ramzan Kadyrov claims his three teenage sons (aged 14,15 and 16) visited the front in Ukraine



He says they "went right up to enemy positions and provided covering fire for attacking troops" pic.twitter.com/4XcNp6vGRv — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) October 19, 2022

Shooting and explosions in Kyiv

Ukrainian media reports that shooting and explosions are heard on the left bank of the Dnieper in Kyiv.



As reported by the Ukrainian agency UNIAN, no alert was issued for an air attack in Kyiv.

Ukraine is preparing for electricity restrictions

As of tomorrow, Ukraine will begin to limit the delivery of electricity throughout the country after Russia hit a number of power plants, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said today.



German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has canceled tomorrow's planned visit to Kyiv due to security reasons, the daily "Bild" announced today, citing government sources in Ukraine and Berlin.

Zelensky and Erdogan talked

Another piece of information has arrived regarding Erdogan, and it concerns his conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky. Zelensky said he thanked the Turkish president for Turkey's "unwavering support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine."