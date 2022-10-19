World Russians claim: NATO has secret coordinates, it knows their exact positions? Not only that OSCE records attacks by the Ukrainian army, but it also sends NATO data on the movements of Russian forces in Luhansk. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 15:41 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/Sascha Steinbach

Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe not only records attacks by the Ukrainian army, but also sends NATO data on the movements of Russian forces in Luhansk.



This claim was published by the Russian television "Russia Today" and stated that it came to the information in a conversation with a man who worked as a translator at the OSCE office in Lugansk and had access to information about the mission.



He revealed that these data were not intended for public release.



The translator, who was referred to in the "Russia Today" post only as Maxim, was previously sentenced to 13 years in prison for treason. He admitted that he passed the classified information to the American representative George Levitsky, who turned out, according to the Russian media, to be connected to the Pentagon.



Also, Russian television claims that several NATO commanders and officers had unrestricted access to OSCE reports, which state the coordinates of the movement of Russian forces in the Luhansk region.