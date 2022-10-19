World Putin introduced martial law Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that a state of war will be introduced in the Ukrainian regions that voted for joining Russia in the referendum. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 14:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

At a meeting of the Security Council of Russia, Putin said that territorial defense headquarters should be established in the self-proclaimed Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics, as well as in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, reports RIA Novosti.



Martial law in these four areas will be in effect from tomorrow.



As he said, the heads of those areas will receive additional powers to ensure security.



The presidential decree will provide for several levels of response to risks arising in the security sphere. Putin announced that he also signed a decree granting additional powers to governors. He ordered the formation of territorial defense headquarters.



"Let me remind you that in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, before they entered Russia, there was a state of emergency regime. And now we need to formalize this regime within the framework of Russian legislation. Therefore, I signed decree on the introduction of military provisions in these four subjects of the Russian Federation. It will be immediately sent to the Federation Council for approval," Putin said.



He pointed out that the Kyiv regime refuses negotiations, continues to shell new Russian territories, using terrorist methods.



Previously, the commander of the Russian forces participating in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, stated that the situation in the Kherson region is "very difficult".