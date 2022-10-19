World Vienna ready for blackout: List of what to prepare, which radio station to listen to The head of the 2nd municipal district, Leopoldstadt, Alexander Nikolai, said that Vienna is ready for a possible emergency situation in the electricity supply. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 11:45 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Namely, the Austrian media have been writing about the increased danger of prolonged power outages for months.



The municipality he heads was recently affected by a brief interruption of electricity supply, which affected several thousand households, as well as the stadium where the Austrian football team was supposed to play.



Nikolai says that there is a big difference between a power outage and a blackout.



"We have had disruptions from the net before. This can happen from time to time, for example due to damage to the network during work, or due to overload. As long as the fault can be quickly found and repaired, that's fine," he said.



Nikolai says that there is a lot of talk about a blackout and that, given the current situation of the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis, it must be taken into account and appropriate preparations must be made.



That's why, he notes, it's not out of place to have a few liters of water in reserve in the apartment, as well as canned food, and of course, a battery-powered radio that Austrians, he advises, should tune to the "Oe3" station, through which the authorities, in the event of an accident, will inform the citizens.



He also reminds that in the event of a blackout, ATMs will not work, so it would be desirable to have a certain amount of money in cash at home. He is convinced, however, that the electricity supply in Austria and Vienna will still be ensured.



Nikolai points out that in Vienna, citizens will not have problems with water, because the pressure in the water supply system is such that water will reach households even when there is no electricity. He emphasized that in Vienna, as well as in the municipality he leads, all the necessary preparations have been made, especially in order to relieve the citizens of fear.



"We organized trainings in the municipality, which were held by firefighters, members of the police, and members of the crisis headquarters," Nikolai added. When asked how Vienna is handling the current energy crisis, Nikolai said that the advantage of the Austrian capital is that the government, headed by Mayor Michael Ludwig, leaves nothing to chance.



He pointed out that the city has been implementing various activities for a long time in order to save energy, for example, through the rehabilitation of buildings and the execution of works, in order to reduce the consumption and wastage of energy.



"It's important to think long-term," underlined Nikolai.