World America raised fighter jets: Urgent reaction because of Russia American F-16 fighter jets took off to escort two Russian Tu-95 strategic missile carriers that flew past Alaska on October 17. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 11:24

This was announced by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).



"Two US Air Force F-16 planes escorted Russian planes that were flying in international airspace and did not enter US or Canadian airspace," the statement said.



Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that Tu-95 MS strategic bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out patrols over the Pacific Ocean, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk. The flight lasted over 12 hours.



Strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS, Tu-160 and bombers Tu-22M3 are part of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces.



The Tu-95 was created at the height of the Cold War in response to the creation of the US bomber "Conver B-36". The plane was built with turboprop engines, because at that time only they allowed a flight range of 12.000 kilometers to be reached. Serial production of the aircraft began in 1955.