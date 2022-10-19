World "General Armageddon": As the commander-in-chief said, we are grinding. Methodically The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, gave a major interview that was broadcast by the Russian state news agency TASS. Source: index.hr Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 08:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS

Russian Armed Forces army general and Commander of the Aerospace Forces, Sergei Surovikin, was first asked about the concern of Russian citizens regarding the situation on the battlefield today. "In general, the situation in the special military operation zone could be described as tense. The enemy does not give up trying to attack the positions of Russian troops", he pointed out.



"We are dealing with the enemy in the form of a criminal regime that pushes the citizens of Ukraine to their deaths. Ukrainians and I are one nation and we want one thing, that Ukraine be independent from the West and NATO, a friendly country for Russia," said Surovikin, whom the media named "General Armageddon".



He also said that the Ukrainian regime is trying to break through the Russian defenses, which is why, as he adds, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are withdrawing all available reserves to the front line.



According to him, this means that those who are not trained enough and have low morale ended up on the front line. "In order to prevent escape from the front line, the Ukrainian authorities use squads of nationalists who shoot at anyone who tries to leave the battlefield. Every day, enemy losses range from 600 to 1.000 dead and wounded," Surovikin claims.

Russian strategy

"We have a different strategy. The Supreme Commander has already spoken about it. We do not strive for high speeds of advancement, we protect every soldier and methodically 'grind' the advancing enemy. This not only minimizes losses, but also significantly reduces the number of casualties among the civilian population", Surovikin said.



"Strikes with high-precision weapons on military facilities and infrastructure facilities that affect the combat capability of Ukrainian units continue," said the Russian commander for Ukraine. When asked about the evacuation of residents in the Kherson region, Surovikin admits that the situation there is difficult.



"The situation is difficult in this area. The enemy is targeting infrastructure facilities and residential buildings in Kherson. Hits by HIMARS missiles damaged the Antonovsky Bridge and the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, which disrupted traffic. Because of this, the delivery of food products in the city is difficult, there are certain problems with water and electricity supply.



All this not only significantly complicates the lives of citizens, but also creates a direct threat to their lives," he said. He then made accusations against NATO, which he claims controls Ukrainian forces.



"The NATO leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has long demanded from the Kyiv regime offensive operations in the direction of Kherson, regardless of any casualties", both in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and among the civilian population.



"We have information about the possibility that the Kyiv regime is using prohibited methods of warfare in the area of the city of Kherson, that Kyiv is preparing a major missile attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and a massive missile and artillery attack on the city. These actions can lead to the destruction of the infrastructure of a large industrial center, causing major casualties among the civilian population," claims Surovikin, as quoted by Index.hr.