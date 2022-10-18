World In the next few days... NATO will deliver air defense systems to Ukraine in the coming days. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 18, 2022 | 22:20 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos, ldelfoto

The systems will be delivered to help the country defend itself against drones, including those from Iran, that Russia uses to target vital infrastructure, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today.



Speaking at a security conference in Berlin, he said the response to the latest Russian strikes was to increase aid to Ukraine and supply it with even more air defense systems, Reuters reports.



Ukraine said massive drone strikes destroyed nearly a third of its power plants over the past week, after Russia stepped up its attacks on infrastructure far from the front line after suffering a series of military setbacks at the hands of Ukrainian troops, the British agency said. Iranian officials told Reuters that Tehran had promised to supply missiles as well as more drones to Russia, whose military efforts in Ukraine have been hampered by Western sanctions.



"No nation should support Russia's illegal war against Ukraine," Stoltenberg concluded.