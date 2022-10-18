World The Russians announced: This is how we target them, we hit everything VIDEO The Russian Ministry of Defense released a video showing the Russian military firing missiles at targets in Ukraine. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 18, 2022 | 13:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The video shows the moment ships fire cruise missiles, and the targets were the military infrastructure and energy systems of Ukraine.



According to the Russian media, all targets were hit.

The Cabinet of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy, after the morning Russian strikes with kamikaze drones, announced that "the situation with energy in the whole country is critical", reports RIA Novosti.



"All regions of Ukraine should be prepared for possible disruptions in the supply of electricity, water and heat after an impact on the infrastructure," said Deputy Chief of Staff of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko. According to him, as a result of rocket attacks on October 18, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged and serious destruction occurred.



"All people should prepare for a hard winter," Tymoshenko said.