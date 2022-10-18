World Kremlin: We are targeting them with Iranian kamikaze drones? We have no idea The official Kremlin says it has no knowledge of the Russian military using Iranian drones in Ukraine. Source: B92, Strani mediji Tuesday, October 18, 2022 | 13:15 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP

The Kremlin announced today that they have no knowledge of their forces using "Shahed" drones in intensive attacks on Ukraine, which have been going on since the Crimean bridge was hit.



The Kremlin thereby denies the reports of Kyiv and the Western media, which have been reporting for days that Kyiv, as well as many other cities in Ukraine, are literally covered with Iranian drones.



Social networks, as well as the media, are flooded with videos that claim to prove it.



Also, Iran is now the target of new sanctions precisely because of the delivery of a large amount of these drones to Russia.