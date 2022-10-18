World 0

The end? Putin will not sign the end of partial mobilization

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to sign a decree ending the partial mobilization across the country.

Foto: EPA-EFE/GRIGORY SYSOEV / SPUTNIK / KREML
This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as reported by Russian media.

As a reminder, Putin said last week at the Summit in Astana that the mobilization process is expected to be stopped in the next two weeks.

"222.000 of the 300.000 have been mobilized, the process will be completed within two weeks," the Russian president said at the time.

