World Kyiv acknowledged: the Russians "found the key to our air defense" The armed forces of Ukraine failed to achieve their goals and occupy populated areas in several directions, it was announced this morning from Kyiv.

In particular, the Ukrainian army failed to achieve its goals in the areas of Kherson and Svatov, said the adviser to the chief of staff of the Ukrainian president, Oleksii Arestovych.



"Ukraine has relaxed a bit. We thought that now we are going to take Kherson, that we are going to take Svatovo, we are going to take everything, but things are a little different now with the occupation, not everything is so simple," Arestovych told journalist Mark Fagan's YouTube channel.



According to Arestovych, combat operations in Ukraine are moving into the next phase, which "will not be easy at all" for Kyiv, and the Russian side has "found ways and methods of fighting" that now represent a "significant problem" for Ukraine.



"They have found the key to our air defense, which is to force us to fire all the missiles we have in stock against the drones, which include 2.400. They can torture us like that for two or three months, like today", Arestovych said.



Earlier, the Ukrainian media reported that an air danger was announced this morning on the territory of the entire country. Arestovych also did not rule out that additional mobilization will be necessary in Ukraine.