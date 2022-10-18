World 0

Ukraine in flames; "The missiles are coming"; Kyiv acknowledged

Today is the 237th day of the war. The Russian army continues to bomb Ukraine with kamikaze drones, while Zelensky tells his soldiers to capture the Russians.

EPA-EFE/ SERGEY SHESTAK

Early this morning, explosions also resounded in the hometown of the Ukrainian president, Kryvyi Rih, and local residents were warned that "missiles are coming".

Also, air raid sirens sounded this morning in more than half of Ukraine's regions: in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Odesa regions.

Sirens sounded last night due to an air attack on Kirovograd, Cherkasy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions, as well as in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, according to Tass.

Russians kidnapped two?

EPA-EFE MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT/Zaporožje

The Ukrainian state company for nuclear energy, Energoatom, today accused Russia of kidnapping two senior officials of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Footage of the interception of a Russian missile

Video footage of the attack on the Dnipro

Foto: EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

The Ukrainian president called on his troops to take as many Russian prisoners as possible and said that this would facilitate the release of Ukrainian soldiers held by Russia.

Ukrainian troops in the Donbas region have slowed down

