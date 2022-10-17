World The war has spread, Ukraine isn't the only country under attack? "Putin announced..." The German Intelligence Service (BND) estimates that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not start a war only against Ukraine in February. Source: B92, index.hr Monday, October 17, 2022 | 15:10 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As they stated, he "declared war" on Western democracies, BND director Bruno Kahl said in the Bundestag.



"The war that was launched on February 24 is a declaration of war on the entire democratic Western world, not only on Ukraine," said BND director Bruno Kahl before the parliamentary control committee in the Bundestag.



He believes that the war, due to the fact that both sides are looking for a decision on the battlefield, could last until next year.



Kahl pointed out that the attack on Ukraine was not a surprise to the BND and that Putin will continue to use force to achieve his political goals. "Just like in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria and Crimea and Donbass, Putin is trying to achieve his political goals in Ukraine by force," Kahl said.



He criticized the ignoring of warnings issued by the BND for years on the subject of Russian foreign policy.



"What was the result of professional intelligence activities for us, shocked a large part of the public, which is again the result of the practice of ignoring BND's warnings in recent years, while pointing out to real threats has been interpreted as panic and trickery," BND director stated.