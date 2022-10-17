World Air raids on Kyiv VIDEO In Kyiv, air raid sirens sounded, followed by explosions. Source: B92, Beta, Tanjug, index.hr Monday, October 17, 2022 | 07:27 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

According to the first information, three powerful explosions caused by drones, most likely of Iranian production, were heard first. The explosions were heard consecutively around 6:35, 6:45 and 6:58 local time.



The mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko, announced around 7:30 a.m. that Kyiv had been attacked again.



Before that, he announced that the first three explosions took place in the Shevchenko district, just like last Monday. Several residential buildings were damaged, he added.



He also stated that a fire broke out in a non-residential building and that firefighters are on the ground, reports Ukrinform.



Klitschko warned that the threat of airstrikes continues and called on citizens to stay in shelters.

#BREAKING Two explosions heard in Kyiv: AFP journalists pic.twitter.com/gfIwfoZlpb — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 17, 2022

Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

The chief of staff of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said that Russian forces attacked Kyiv with kamikaze drones.



"The Russians think it will help them, but such actions are like agony. We need more air defense systems as soon as possible. We don't have time for slow action. More weapons to protect the sky and destroy the enemy. That's how it will be," Yermak said.



Seven days ago, 19 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in air raids on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.