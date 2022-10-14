World A previously unseen video footage has been released PHOTO A video has been released showing US Rep. Nancy Pelosi and other representatives calling for help as violent rioters storm the Capitol. Source: hina, index.hr Friday, October 14, 2022 | 11:15 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The committee investigating the January 2021 attack on the Capitol has released previously unseen footage showing US Secretary of State Nancy Pelosi and other representatives calling the Defense Department and White House staff for help as former President Donald Trump's supporters storm the building.



"There has to be a way for people to maintain the sense of security and confidence that comes from the fact that the country is functioning and that we can elect the President of the United States," Pelosi said at the time.



As a reminder, on that day, Congress representatives debated at the session where they were supposed to confirm the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.



According to local media, numerous supporters of Donald Trump, who claimed that the election was "rigged", protested in front of the Capitol, while some of them managed to enter the building by force.



The video shows Pelosi being surprised when she was told that representatives had begun putting on tear gas masks to prepare for a breach.