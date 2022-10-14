World Putin wants peace? Russian President Vladimir Putin said, regarding the conflict on the CIS territory, that we should strive to find a way out with maximum efforts. Source: Sputnik Friday, October 14, 2022 | 11:00 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Asatur Yesayants

Among other things, he invited the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikola Pashinyan to hold a meeting in Russia.



Putin said that Russia has always sincerely sought to resolve every conflict, including Nagorno-Karabakh.



He invited all the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to come to St. Petersburg before 2023.



Russian President also said that the CIS countries are making vigorous efforts to switch to settlement in national currencies.



"Joint activities have been activated with the aim of replacing imports, strengthening technological and financial sovereignty. In particular, energetic efforts are being undertaken to switch to settlement in national currencies between the CIS states," Putin said.



President of Russia proposed that 2025 be the year in the CIS to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War and the fight against Nazism.



"The 2025 demonstrations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II will aim to send a clear signal in the fight against Nazism," he said.



The Commonwealth of Independent States summit is being held in Astana. The first part of the summit is limited to leaders' attendance, while delegations will join them later.