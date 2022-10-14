World "Unfortunately, it has come true. Belarus is on target" A genuine hybrid war is being waged against all of us, and Ukraine is just an excuse, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said, as reported by Belta. Source: Sputnik Friday, October 14, 2022 | 09:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"Unfortunately, what we talked about a lot during the past years has come true, it has become a reality. A genuine hybrid war has been waged against all of us. Ukraine is just a pretext. The plans of individual countries for revenge for the lost campaigns in the last century were forged a long time ago, beginning since, as is known, the very first days after the victory in the Second World War, and maybe even earlier," Lukashenko pointed out at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in a narrow format in Astana.



He pointed out that Western strategists want to divide the Eurasian territory into sectors of influence and to use the CIS countries in order to extract raw materials and industrial profits from them.



Lukashenko stressed that he should be prepared for various provocations along the entire perimeter of the Commonwealth of Independent States, and that the recent events in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are convincing and very instructive examples, but it is only the beginning, everyone will be tested.



According to him, Russia and Belarus are currently the target of acute economic and financial attacks. The following states are CIS members: Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan.



The Community was founded on December 18, 1991. This year's summit, the first since 2020 in which leaders participate directly, is not attended by the president of Moldova. In recent years, Ukraine has suspended participation in CIS meetings.



Previously, the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko warned that the practice of Western countries to organize political coups in other countries and to introduce sanctions creates the risk of the outbreak of the Third World War.