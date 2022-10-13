World "Russia's war against NATO – a vicious circle" Dmitry Medvedev reacted to the statements of Josep Borrell that the West would give a "powerful military response" in case of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Source: Novosti Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 22:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Dmitry Medvedev reacted to the statements of the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borell, that the West would give a "powerful military response" in the event of the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.



"As a great strategist and a great military leader in a non-existent European army, Borrell announced the following today: "Any nuclear attack on Ukraine will provoke a response - a non-nuclear, but such a powerful military response that the Russian army will be destroyed," Medvedev wrote on the social network VKontakte", as "RT" reports.



He stated that "paranoia about a Russian nuclear strike" was on Borrell's conscience: "Let’s leave the paranoia about the Russian nuclear strike on his conscience".



"Sick. Let’s trace the logical chain of consequences: first, an alleged nuclear strike against Ukraine → a strong non-nuclear strike by NATO/Europe against our country → a counter nuclear response from Russia against NATO countries. Vicious circle. Exodus – nuclear winter on the planet", said Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia.



According to Medvedev, Ukraine is indifferent to Western countries. “They don’t want to harness themselves to the fullest for them. And even more so, overseas and European demagogues are certainly not going to die in a nuclear apocalypse”, Medvedev concluded.