World Ukrainian military: Country is ready for possible attack from Belarus Ukrainian Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev said that his country and army are ready for a possible attack from Belarus. Source: B92 Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 14:35 Tanjug/AP Photo/Leo Correa

Ukraine "takes measures" to ensure that Ukrainian troops are "in the appropriate number with the necessary weapons, military equipment, and combat potential," Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev said.



"Country is ready for possible attack from Belarus", Naiev specified.