Ukrainian military: Country is ready for possible attack from Belarus
Ukrainian Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev said that his country and army are ready for a possible attack from Belarus.Source: B92
Ukraine "takes measures" to ensure that Ukrainian troops are "in the appropriate number with the necessary weapons, military equipment, and combat potential," Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev said.
"Country is ready for possible attack from Belarus", Naiev specified.
⚡️ Ukrainian military: Country is ready for possible attack from Belarus.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 13, 2022
Ukraine "takes measures" to ensure that Ukrainian troops are "in the appropriate number with the necessary weapons, military equipment, and combat potential," according to Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev.