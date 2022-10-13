World NATO is making a plan for Ukraine - 10 years? NATO to present a plan to renew the Ukrainian defense industry over the next 10 years. Source: B92 Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 11:07 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV

According to the media, the goal is to phase out weapons from the era of the former USSR, and to replace them with Western and U.S. weapons. Washington and Western allies promised new rounds of aid to Ukraine.



NATO and Ukrainian officials are scheduled to meet next week to discuss a "long-term deal" to rebuild Ukraine's military-industrial complexes amid the war in Ukraine, Politico reported, citing an unnamed Alliance representative.



"We will discuss defense items so that Ukraine is fully interoperable with NATO. We are talking about changing from Soviet equipment to Western equipment, which is compatible with NATO Western equipment," said an unnamed source for "Politico", as quoted by "Russia Today".



The same interlocutor points out that NATO will focus on a long-term agreement with Ukraine, and more foreign partners will probably be involved. This initiative will be separate from another NATO project that was agreed at the beginning of October, which should also deliver weapons for the defense sector.