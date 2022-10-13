World Resolution adopted; China abstained, Serbia against, Belarus "for" The General Assembly of the United Nations adopted a Resolution condemning the holding of a referendum on joining Russia in four Ukrainian regions. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 07:14 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

143 member countries of the United Nations General Assembly (out of 193), including Serbia, voted in favor of the adoption of the Resolution, the draft of which was designed by the EU.



Only four countries joined Russia in voting against it - Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea and Belarus. 35 countries abstained, including China, while the rest did not vote, reports Reuters.



In the adopted measure, Moscow is required to "urgently and unconditionally" give up the alleged annexations, and insists on the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces from the entire internationally recognized Ukrainian territory.



The Resolution condemns the "attempt of illegal annexation of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine" and calls on all countries not to recognize that move.



"This is extraordinary," Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsya told reporters after the vote, while US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield emphasized that the result of the vote shows that Russia cannot intimidate the world. It is also called for the strengthening of Russia's diplomatic international isolation.



The document confirms the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.



The Chinese ambassador said that his country was restrained because it did not believe that the resolution would help "de-escalate the situation, continue dialogue and promote a political solution to the crisis."



"Russia has invaded Ukraine. However, tomorrow the territory of another country may be attacked. What would you expect from this body," said American Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield before the vote.



The Russian ambassador to the world organization, Vasiliy Nebenzya, said before the vote that the resolution was "politicized and represents an open provocation" and added that it "could destroy efforts for a diplomatic solution to the crisis."



Referendums in the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics and in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions on joining Russia were held from September 23 to 27.



After that, the signing ceremony of the agreement on the accession of new territories to the Russian Federation was held in Moscow.