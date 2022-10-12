World It's coming. The worst stage of the war Lviv, western Ukrainian city, prepares for the worst as it becomes clearer that Russia's strategy is to destroy its main energy infrastructure ahead of winter. Source: Jutarnji list Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | 17:27 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/STR

The authorities have already bought 600 wood-burning stoves that will be distributed around the town, which is located near the Polish border.



"We plan to buy several thousand," Serhiy Kiral, deputy mayor of Lviv, told the Politico portal.



"It could be a stove built in the basement of a building with an exhaust pipe leading to street level. It could be an open space in the city, where people can gather at certain times to get warm, talk, eat and then go back to their cold apartments," says Kiral.



It is likely that these stoves will prove vital to living in a city where the average winter temperatures go below freezing.



Russia's bombing of Ukrainian cities on Monday and Tuesday showed that Moscow is now trying to recoup its battlefield defeats by hitting energy infrastructure and is seeking to undermine the morale of Ukrainians by pushing them into the cold and darkness as winter approaches.



Cruise missile and drone attacks in parts of Ukraine on Monday and Tuesday targeted power plants, and local authorities also reported water supply disruptions. The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, published photos from the city the night after the attack, showing buildings as dark silhouettes after the power cut.



Hard hit, the city was without power on Monday and Tuesday. Many Ukrainians argue that Russia's new warlord Sergei Surovikin, notorious for his targeting of civilians in Syria, will make infrastructure destruction a key part of his offensive.



Recognizing this danger before Surovikin's appointment, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pressured Western allies to deliver advanced air defenses specifically to protect civilian targets, including power plants and dams.



US President Joe Biden promised him delivery on Monday. In Kyiv, the large private electricity supplier DTEK, controlled by the nation's richest oligarch Rinat Akhmetov, announced that there could be a continuous blackout from Tuesday.