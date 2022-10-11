World The Swedes informed the Russians: We won't tell you Sweden will not share with Russia the results of an investigation into the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | 14:19 Tweet Share EPA/ANDERS WIKLUND SWEDEN OUT

Sweden will not share with Russia the results of an investigation into the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, even though the majority owner is a Russian company.



As a reminder, the Russian company Gazpromneft owns 51 percent of the gas pipeline, and the rest is made up of German, French and Dutch companies.



Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson stated that she would not reveal the results of the investigation to the Russian authorities, but stated that evidence had been found indicating that it was sabotage.



"In Sweden, our preliminary investigations are confidential, which also applies in this case," Andersson said, as reported by "Russia Today".



Andersson, on the other hand, said that Russia can, if it wants to, conduct its own investigation at the site where the gas pipelines were damaged, explaining that the Swedish authorities had lifted the curfew of the area.



Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that, despite Russia being denied access to the Swedish investigation, "we all know it is profiting the most from this crime."