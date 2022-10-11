World Urgent meeting; "A new measure was initiated..." French President Emmanuel Macron held an emergency meeting on Ukraine after a series of Russian strikes, with assessment that the nature of the war has changed. Source: Beta, AFP Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | 09:32 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Bandic

"Russia's deliberate attacks on the entire territory of Ukraine and against civilians are a profound change in the nature of this war," Macron said yesterday during a visit to Mayen, in northwestern France.



The Elysée Palace confirmed that a meeting was held with military and diplomatic advisers.



At the meeting, a decision was made on "new measures for military support to Ukraine", as well as to meet the needs of the population of Ukraine.



Yesterday, Russia targeted a number of objects in Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, after a day earlier a huge explosion partially blew up the road-rail bridge across the Kerch Strait, Russia's connection to the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.