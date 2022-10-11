World Rejected; Serbia voted against Russia The UN General Assembly voted to reject Russia's initiative to hold a secret vote on whether to condemn the move to annex four regions in Ukraine. Source: Blic Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | 09:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Serbia was among the 107 countries that were in favor of public voting, writes Blic.



The General Assembly decided, by 107 votes in favor, to hold a public vote, rather than a secret ballot, on a draft resolution condemning Russia's "so-called illegal referendums" and "attempted illegal annexation".



Diplomats said a vote on the resolution was likely to take place on Wednesday or Thursday.



Only 13 countries opposed holding a public vote on the draft resolution last night, another 39 countries abstained, and the remaining countries, including Russia and China, did not vote.



Russia argued that Western lobbying meant that "it can be very difficult if positions are expressed publicly". During Monday's meeting, Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, questioned the move to condemn Moscow.



"What does this have to do with peace and security or an attempt to resolve the conflict? It is another step towards division and escalation, which I am sure is not something that the absolute majority of countries in this room need," Nebenzya said.



After the General Assembly decided to hold a public vote on the draft resolution last night, Russia immediately tried to get the body to reconsider the issue, but it was largely unsuccessful. Moscow moved to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, after organizing what it called referendums.



Ukraine and its allies declared the vote illegal and forced. The draft resolution of the UN General Assembly calls on states not to recognize Russia's move and affirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.