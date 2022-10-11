World The line has been crossed; Ukraine under fire – detonations in Odessa, Vinnytsia... The two hundred and thirtieth day of the war in Ukraine. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | 08:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

In yesterday's attacks on numerous cities, at least 12 civilians were killed, and dozens of people were injured.



Russian President said that the responses to any new attacks by Ukraine will be harsh. The attacks were condemned by the leaders of the UN, NATO, and the EU.



Ukraine suspended electricity exports in order to stabilize its energy system.



Explosions were heard in Vinnytsia, Ukrainian media reported.



As reported by the Ukrainian media, in Kyiv and other parts of the country, the air raid sirens sounded again this morning.

Putin's "revenge", day 2: Sirens, explosions in numerous cities throughout Ukraine

Tanjug/AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

⚡️Missiles hit the infrastructure facilities of the #Odessa region, air defense did not help — 𝐘𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐧 ™️ (Юган) (@yugan___) October 11, 2022

Rocket over Odessa region

‼️ Rocket over Odessa region. Unclear if this is the one that was reportedly shot down. #Ukraina #ArmUkraineNow #UkraineUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/j3W4aZ0qX9 — Stepan Královec (@KralovecStepan) October 11, 2022

Regions in Ukraine where air danger sirens sounded

The debate of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine has begun

General Assembly of the United Nations began a debate on the annexation of the four Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to Russia, after referendums where their citizens had their say on the matter.



Russia requested that the vote be secret, which the Assembly rejected with 107 countries voting "for" a public vote, 13 votes against and 39 abstentions. Other states did not vote, according to Reuters.



A vote is expected later in the week.