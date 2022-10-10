World Russian analyst reveals plans? "We continue with strikes, Ukraine is a sick society" A Russian military analyst called Ukraine a "psychiatrically ill society" in a program on Russian state television this morning. Source: index.hr Monday, October 10, 2022 | 18:24 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV

He spoke after a massive missile attack on energy facilities and residential areas across Ukraine.



In a video shared on Twitter by BBC journalist Francis Scarr, Alexander Artamonov can be seen saying on Russian state television that "the strikes must continue systematically" after this morning's attack.



Ukrainians fear new attacks on cities and critical infrastructure after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened a "harsh" response "if attacks on Russia continue".



"Of course, the strikes should continue systematically, because in my opinion, Ukrainian society is currently in a psychiatrically ill state," said Artamonov.