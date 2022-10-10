World On the verge of complete collapse Ukraine's electric power system was brought to the brink of collapse in this morning's missile attack on Kyiv, central to western Ukraine. Source: B92 Monday, October 10, 2022 | 17:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

The following thermal power plants were hit and severely damaged: CHPP-5 (Kyiv), CHPP-6 (Kyiv), Lviv CHP (Lviv), Burshtinska TE (Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast) and Kryvyi Rih.



* Kyiv



In the capital city of Kyiv, two thermal power plants were hit: Thermal Power Plant 3 and Thermal Power Plant 5. The Volkanzai 110 kW substation was also destroyed. The Darnica Thermal Power Plant sustained the greatest damage.



* Rovno



In the town of Rovno, the 330kw Rovno substation was damaged. The impact of the cruise missile caused an overload at the 110kw substation, which was followed by an explosion and a blackout in the entire city.



* Hmeljnicki



The 330kw and 110kw Hmeljnicki substations were destroyed. There is no electricity in the whole city. The strike to the 330kw substation was followed by an explosion and power cuts in smaller substations: Rakovo, Stara, Termplast, Ozernaja, Dubovo, and traction substation Grečani.



* Ternopil



Two substations with a power of 330kw and 110kw were destroyed. There is no electricity in the whole city. The destroyed 110kw Zgrbelje substation, also Glacijska, Ternopil, Promislena Plotiča, from which the factory of reinforced concrete products is supplied with electricity.



* Sumi



The destroyed Konotop substation with a power of 330 kw. The explosion of the cruise missile caused a power outage in the entire city.



*Kharkiv



The cruise missile attack caused a blackout of electricity and water in the entire city. The subway stopped. Simultaneous shutdown of substations: Zalyutino, Kharkovskaya, Losevo, as well as Thermal Power Plant TE-5, as well as Zmijevska TE, Chugujevska TE-2.



* Kryvyi Rih



One of the largest thermal power plants in Ukraine was destroyed.



* Zhytomyr



In Zhytomyr, two substations of 330 kw and 110 kw hours were destroyed. The city was left without electricity, "Kurir" reports.



* Lviv



In Lviv, in the west of Ukraine, the Lviv-1 thermal power plant and transmission lines that went to Poland were destroyed, so the supply of machinery to Ukraine from the direction of Poland was disabled.



* Ivano-Frankivsk



The Burschtyn thermal power plant is one of the most important power plants in Ukraine, from which the electricity was distributed to three countries: Hungary, Slovakia and Romania.