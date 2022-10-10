World Putin's retaliation has begun: Ukraine's under fire PHOTO/VIDEO Ukraine is under missile strikes. There's information about attacks on many cities, deputy head of the President of Ukraine's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said. Source: B92, Tanjug, index.hr Monday, October 10, 2022 | 09:43 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, also stated that civilians were injured in the attacks, reports Interfax Ukraine.



Also, Ukrainian media reports that air raid sirens have been sounding in the attacked cities all morning.



Explosions are heard this morning in Dnieper and Lviv, reports Interfax Ukraine, referring to posts on Telegram. The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, announced on Telegram that schools will be closed today, and classes will be held online. He also said that there were temporary interruptions in mobile communications.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

All media also reported that new explosions were heard in Kyiv.



"Sputnik International" reports that the air defense in Odessa has been activated in the meantime.

Ukrainian media reported that Russian forces also targeted Slavyansk and Zaporizhzhia. Just to recall that early this morning Kyiv was shelled. Three explosions rang out in the city center, and according to initial information, there are dead and injured.

#Kyiv, #Ukraine after several explosions near my house. People run into the metros or underground garages. pic.twitter.com/JJ6uFpZCMX — Aurora Borealis (@JoneTan_2020) October 10, 2022

Witnesses report that explosions were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod.



Western media believe that this is retaliation by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the attack on the Crimean bridge, which connects the annexed peninsula of Ukraine with Russia.

Cities targeted this morning by Russian missiles this morning in Ukraine. https://t.co/zif7kOKWO0 pic.twitter.com/bk5BqXJJR0 — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@tinso_ww) October 10, 2022

Zelensky made a statement

EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to citizens not to leave the shelters.



"The air danger does not stop throughout Ukraine. There are missile strikes. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. I beg you: do not leave the shelters," Zelensky said on Telegram, reports Interfax Ukraine.



He assessed that Russia is trying to destroy Ukraine and wipe it off the face of the earth. "For 229 days, they are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth. To destroy our people who sleep in houses in Zaporizhzhia. To kill people who go to work in Dnieper and Kyiv," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.