The Russians have high priority... And they attack fiercely

Bakhmut, the city in eastern Ukraine, suffered very extensive damage from shelling, British Defense Ministry reports.

Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

"Ukrainian offensive operations continue to place pressure on Russian forces both in the north-east and in the Kherson region in the south. However, Russia continues to give high priority to its own offensive operations in the central Donbas sector, especially near the town of Bakhmut", the report specifies.

"Over the last week, Russian forces have advanced up to 2 kilometers towards the town on two axes, coming closer to breaking into Bakhmut, which has suffered very extensive damage from shelling. These forces have likely included Wagner private military company units, including personnel recently recruited from Russian prisons", the British intelligence reports.

In a video address on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were engaged in very heavy fighting near Bakhmut.

Bakhmut is on the main road leading to the cities of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, located in the industrial Donbass region, which Moscow has yet to fully conquer.

