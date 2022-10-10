World 0

Kyiv under attack? VIDEO/PHOTO

Several explosions rang out this morning in the central part of Kyiv, announced the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko.

Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Adam Schreck
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Adam Schreck

Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram that several explosions were heard in Shevchenkivskyi district, reports Interfax Ukraine.

Reuters, citing a witness, reported that a cloud of black smoke was rising above the buildings.

Journalists from foreign agencies, however, report that three explosions rang out in the center of Kyiv. As they say, the detonations were heard around 8:15 a.m. local time (7:17 a.m. CET), France Press reports.

AP journalists who heard the detonations said it looked like they were caused by missile attacks.

The air raid sirens sounded a few tens of minutes before the detonations.

So far, there are no reports of casualties.

Foto: Profimedia
