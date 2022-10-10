Kyiv under attack? VIDEO/PHOTO
Several explosions rang out this morning in the central part of Kyiv, announced the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko.Source: Tanjug
Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram that several explosions were heard in Shevchenkivskyi district, reports Interfax Ukraine.
Reuters, citing a witness, reported that a cloud of black smoke was rising above the buildings.
#StopRussiaNOW #Kyiv #StandWithUkraine https://t.co/x1Nb3EZrX0— Caroline Brennecke (@carobrennecke) October 10, 2022
Journalists from foreign agencies, however, report that three explosions rang out in the center of Kyiv. As they say, the detonations were heard around 8:15 a.m. local time (7:17 a.m. CET), France Press reports.
#Kyiv #RussiaIsATerroristState #RussianWarCrimes https://t.co/lPaCXfvN5y— Filicophyta ꑭ 🇺🇦 (@Onocleaceae) October 10, 2022
AP journalists who heard the detonations said it looked like they were caused by missile attacks.
The air raid sirens sounded a few tens of minutes before the detonations.
Cars burning in the streets of #Kyiv after Russia struck the Ukrainian capital city for the first time in months— OPSEC? (@GuinieZoo_Intel) October 10, 2022
Russian strikes were also reported in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro pic.twitter.com/oDJ2Si2aA2
So far, there are no reports of casualties.
Dead and wounded among #Kyiv residents a result of morning missile attacks, - Svitlana Vodolaga, spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service#UkraineRussiaWar #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/pMcvstqMoE— Rahul Upadhyay (@rajrahulnews) October 10, 2022