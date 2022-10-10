World Kyiv under attack? VIDEO/PHOTO Several explosions rang out this morning in the central part of Kyiv, announced the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko. Source: Tanjug Monday, October 10, 2022 | 08:22 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Adam Schreck

Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram that several explosions were heard in Shevchenkivskyi district, reports Interfax Ukraine.



Reuters, citing a witness, reported that a cloud of black smoke was rising above the buildings.

Journalists from foreign agencies, however, report that three explosions rang out in the center of Kyiv. As they say, the detonations were heard around 8:15 a.m. local time (7:17 a.m. CET), France Press reports.

AP journalists who heard the detonations said it looked like they were caused by missile attacks.



The air raid sirens sounded a few tens of minutes before the detonations.

Cars burning in the streets of #Kyiv after Russia struck the Ukrainian capital city for the first time in months



Russian strikes were also reported in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro pic.twitter.com/oDJ2Si2aA2 — OPSEC? (@GuinieZoo_Intel) October 10, 2022

So far, there are no reports of casualties.