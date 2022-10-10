World Deputy head of Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev calls for a forceful response Deputy Head of the Security Council of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, said that Moscow must respond to the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. Source: Tanjug Monday, October 10, 2022 | 08:08 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As he said, Russia will respond by eliminating the terrorists responsible for the attack.



“Russia’s response to this crime can only be the direct destruction of the terrorists. The way it is generally done in the world,” he said in an interview with journalist Nadana Friedrichson, which was published on her Telegram channel.



“This is what the citizens of Russia are waiting for”, Medvedev said, as TASS reports.



“There is no doubt that the attack was aimed at destroying critical civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation,” Putin said in a video released by the Kremlin. The 12-mile long span, while used by civilians, is also a crucial military logistics route for Russia’s armed forces, the only direct road and rail route from mainland Russia to Crimea.



Speaking in the video with Putin, Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, said the truck in the incident, which he said also involved Russian and other nationals, came from Bulgaria through Georgia and into Russia before being driven toward Crimea.



Bastrykin added that a criminal investigation has been launched, and that suspects have been identified with the operational support of the Federal Security Service (FSB).



Putin said the attack was carried out by the Kyiv regime and that the aim was to destroy vital Russian civilian infrastructure.