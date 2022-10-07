World "Putin is defeated" "Vladimir Putin is humiliated on the ground and deprived of real options," said Mark Voyger of the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA). Source: index.hr Friday, October 7, 2022 | 13:43 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Speaking to Sky News, Voyger said recent Russian missile attacks on targets in Ukraine showed Putin was "running out of options".



"He's being humiliated on the ground. He hasn't taken as much ground as he'd hoped and he's even considering some nuclear options at the end. He's threatening the West and Ukraine with a potential attack.



Again, this shows that he's pretty much bereft of real options on the ground. It turns out that his military is actually a Soviet-style force armed with outdated weapons. It lacks coordination and discipline. The whole world has seen it," says this expert.



"So, there's not much to celebrate, but unfortunately when he's cornered, he can be quite dangerous. And we have to be ready for all possibilities," he added.



Asked about comments by the U.S. President, who warned that the risk of nuclear "Armagedon" is currently at its highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis over the war in Ukraine, Voyger added that such a warning must be taken seriously. "U.S. intelligence has been quite impressive in predicting a Russian attack since the winter," he added.



"So, I would take it quite seriously if the U.S. President were to issue such a warning and send such messages not only to the world but also to Putin. As far as I know, the US administration has quite clearly told the Russian regime that any use of nuclear weapons will provoke a really strong and decisive response," Senior Non-Resident Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), Mark Voyger concludes.