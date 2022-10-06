World Zaporizhzhia: fires within the city; rescuers pull people out from under the rubble Two hundred and twenty-fifth day of the war in Ukraine. Source: B92 Thursday, October 6, 2022 | 08:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Fighting continues in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian forces claim to be advancing and occupying more and more positions in the south.



Moscow says it is regrouping its forces in Kherson, that it has halted the advance of Ukrainian forces and that they are withdrawing from Artyomovsk.

Two people died in the attack on Zaporizhzhia

Two people were killed in a Russian missile attack that hit the city of Zaporizhzhia in the southeast of Ukraine in the early morning hours. Regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said one woman died in the attack, while another person died in an ambulance.



In the shelling of the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia during the night, several residential buildings were damaged or destroyed by fires, and it is still unknown whether there are any victims, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh announced today.



"As a result of enemy attacks, fires broke out in the city," Starukh wrote on Telegram.



He also announced that "it is possible that there are injured people", and that rescue teams are pulling people out from under the rubble, according to Reuters.

Zelensky: Three more settlements in the south of Kherson were liberated

Ukrainian forces have liberated three more settlements in the south of the Kherson region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a regular video address. Zelensky said that Novovoskresensky, Novokhrihorivka and Petropavlivka, settlements located northeast of the city of Kherson, were liberated, reports Reuters.

Russia: USA and NATO are gambling with European security

By urging Kyiv to continue military activities and reject negotiations, the US and NATO are putting European security at stake, said Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the annual plenary session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna, dedicated to military security and arms control.



Gavrilov claims that the West refuses to admit that for years it has not taken into account Russia's legitimate national security interests, which, he adds, was the reason for launching a special military operation in Ukraine.



"At this moment, the USA and other NATO member countries are not ready to take into account the interests of their peoples. By calling on Kyiv to continue military activities and reject negotiations, European security is at stake," Gavrilov pointed out, TASS reported.