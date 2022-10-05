World Chaos in the studio - Russians are getting scared; "They are stronger than us" VIDEO Olga Skabeyeva, a Russian presenter and political commentator, surprised Andrei Marochko, the commander of the "people's militia", with a question on her show. Source: Jutarnji list Wednesday, October 5, 2022 | 07:03 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Olga Skabeyeva, a Russian presenter and political commentator, surprised Andrei Marochko, the commander of the "people's militia" from Lugansk, with a question on her show.



"Let's take into consideration the fact that we are not fighting Ukrainian troops. We're fighting NATO troops. They have enormous resources. At the moment, their resources are superior to ours. Their main strength is intelligence. They literally follow our every move online via satellite. Of course, that gives them a huge advantage and currently their chances of success are much higher than ours," Marochka said.