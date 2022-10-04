World Musk created chaos: Zelensky, Medvedev reacted..."Congratulations, the shadowy agent" Founder of the SpaceX and the co-founder of the company Tesla, US multibillionaire Elon Musk, presented on Twitter a proposal on how to stop the war in Ukraine. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | 09:24 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/Carina Johansen

The founder of the company SpaceX and the co-founder of the company Tesla, US multibillionaire Elon Musk, presented on Twitter a proposal on how to stop the war in Ukraine.



He stated that it is necessary to repeat the elections in the regions that voted for joining Russia, under the supervision of the United Nations, so if the people express their will for Russia to leave, so be it.



"Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people".



"Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake)".



He also published a survey in which he asked his followers if they agreed with his proposal.



"This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then", Musk posted.

Ukraine-Russia Peace:



- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.



- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).



- Water supply to Crimea assured.



- Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

So far, almost 760.000 people have voted for Musk's proposal, 60 percent of whom do not agree with his idea that Ukraine should be neutral and Crimea should be Russian.



The owner of Tesla soon received a response from thousands of users of the social network, among them the Ukrainian president.



"Which Elon Musk do you prefer?" tweeted Zelensky, "the one who supports Ukraine" or "the one who supports Russia"?

Which @elonmusk do you like more? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022

Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian President, took to Twitter and commented on Musk's proposal for peace in Ukraine.



"Kudos to @elonmusk! However, the shadowy agent has lost the cover. Deserves a new rank, fast. His next tweet will run like, Ukraine is an artificial state. Anticipating…", Medvedev posted.

Kudos to @elonmusk! However, the shadowy agent has lost the cover. Deserves a new rank, fast.

His next tweet will run like, Ukraine is an artificial state. Anticipating… — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) October 3, 2022

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky, also answered Musk. In his reply, Podolyak presented to Musk, as he stated, a better peace plan, according to which "Ukraine liberates its territories, including the annexed Crimea."



According to Podolyak's proposal, demilitarization and mandatory denuclearization should be carried out in Russia, so that it can no longer be a threat to others, and war criminals can go to the international court.



Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs, contacted Musk under the announcement, who ironically assessed that if Musk's plan is accepted, "Alaska should also be returned to the Russians."



"Alaska was also Russian, and Putin likes to collect Russian countries. So, obviously, the US should oblige and return Alaska to them before Russia declares war on them. It's so easy for some to control the lives and land of Ukrainians," Gerashchenko wrote.



Many wrote in the comments to Musk that it was impossible to conduct a fair referendum in Crimea and in the provinces that declared to join Russia after a large population was expelled, but he subsequently set up a new poll.



"Let’s try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they’re part of Russia or Ukraine", Musk wrote in a new poll.