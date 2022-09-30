World Ceremony in Moscow today; Putin signs the annexation of four territories to Russia At a ceremony in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin will sign documents on the accession to Russia of the Ukrainian territories where referendum was held. Source: Tanjug Friday, September 30, 2022 | 11:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Today, at a ceremony in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin will sign the documents on the accession to Russia of the Ukrainian territories where the referendum was held.



Putin will give a big speech during the ceremony, after which he will meet with the leaders of the unrecognized Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, where a referendum on joining the Russian Federation was held from September 23 to 27.



Yesterday, Putin signed a decree recognizing the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as independent territories. "In accordance with the generally accepted principles and norms of international law, recognizing and confirming the principle of equality and self-determination of peoples, contained in the Charter of the United Nations, taking into account the will of the people of Kherson region in the referendum held on September 27, 2022, I decide to: Recognize the sovereignty and independence of Kherson region area," the document states.



In another decree, with the same content, Putin recognized the sovereignty and independence of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Representatives of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region LNR and DNR arrived in Moscow

Representatives of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics arrived in Moscow last night to participate in the signing ceremony of the agreement on the accession of these Ukrainian regions to the Russian Federation, announced the president of the "Together with Russia" movement, Vladimir Rogov. He stated that the delegations of LNR, DNR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions landed at the Moscow airport.



"Representatives of the liberated territories, including members of the government, parliamentarians, war correspondents, members of youth organizations, veterans' and union organizations, public and political figures, will participate tomorrow in the solemn ceremony of signing the agreement on the annexation of new territories to Russia," wrote Rogov on Telegram channel. The ceremony will be held today at 2:00 p.m., reports Sputnik.



Referendums on unification with Russia were held in the DNR, LNR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and the residents of the region supported this decision by a large majority of votes.