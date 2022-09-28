World The Russians to the EU: "We are ready" Russia is ready to consider the European Union's idea of a joint investigation into the Nord Stream incident. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 28, 2022 | 14:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP

According to "Sputnik", this was stated by a diplomat.



As a reminder, the damage to the North Stream attracted a lot of public attention, and some believe that it was sabotage.



European parliamentarian and former Polish foreign minister Radosław Sikorski "thanked" the United States of America for damaging the Nord Stream gas pipeline.



"A small thing, but so much joy. Thank you, USA," Sikorski announced on his Twitter account and posted a photo of the accident site on the Severn Stream gas pipeline, reports TASS.



In doing so, Sikorski quoted US President Joe Biden, who threatened on February 7 that the US would shoot down the Nord Stream if Russian troops crossed the Ukrainian border.



On the other hand, Western media believe that it is sabotage and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is most likely responsible for it.