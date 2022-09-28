World Warning to America: Do not incite Kyiv to conflict Open threats are coming from the United States of America about holding a referendum in DNR, LNR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, September 28, 2022 | 08:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Karl Ritter

America is approaching a dangerous brink when it talks about not preventing Kyiv from using Western weapons to attack the territories where referendums on unification with Russia were held, warned Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov.



"The patrons of neo-Nazi criminals are very close to that dangerous edge that we have clearly warned about several times. The US is becoming a participant in the Ukrainian conflict," the Russian ambassador said in a statement.



According to him, Washington is inciting Kyiv to continue using Western weapons without realizing the danger of such actions.



"Diplomatic efforts to find a solution cannot be effective as long as the collective West uses the Zelensky regime as a mercenary against Russia. Our moves in terms of protecting the motherland will be decisive and firm," Antonov concluded.



Just to reiterate, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday that the US will not prevent Kyiv from using Western weapons against territories that may become part of Russia after the referendum. Ukraine has an absolute right to defend itself throughout its territory, including the return of territories illegally seized by Russia in one way or another, Blinken said.



On the territory of DNR, LNR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, a referendum on unification with Russia was held from September 22-27. The results of the referendum showed that the majority of citizens are in favor of these territories joining Russia.