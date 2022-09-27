World Macron arrives in Washington - for the first time during Biden's term of office On December 1, French President Emmanuel Macron will make his first official visit to the USA since Joe Biden became the country's president, Washington states. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 27, 2022 | 08:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

According to the press secretary of the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre, the visit will "underline the deep and lasting relationship with France, the oldest ally" of the USA.



Macron's visit to Washington will be the second official since he became the president of France in May 2017 - the first time he was hosted by former US President Donald Trump.



US-French relations hit rock bottom last year when the United States decided to enter into an agreement with Australia to sell nuclear submarines to the country.



With this decision, Washington undermined the agreement on the basis of which France supplied Australia with diesel-powered submarines.