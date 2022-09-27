World Japan holds state funeral for the ex-PM Shinzo Abe; strict security measures in Tokyo Japan introduced strict security measures in the capital Tokyo for today's state funeral of the murdered former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, September 27, 2022 | 08:44 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The state funeral is attended by numerous foreign dignitaries, including the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić.



The police department is implementing the highest security measures, equivalent to those during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics last year, as well as when Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne in 2019. The number of police presence exceeds the 18.000 who were mobilized in May for the security of the meeting of the "Quad" countries in Tokyo, with the leaders of Japan, the United States, Australia and India.



A police source said police were taking extra precautions to ensure there were no "breaks" in security, given that Abe was shot despite a police presence on July 8. As wide areas of the Metropolitan Highway and roads around the site will be closed, the government is asking citizens to use public transport. Police are stationed along the streets, and alert systems have been strengthened in locations where many people gather, while information has been collected in order to take precautions against a possible terrorist attack.



According to the government, two locations where the general public will lay flowers will be set up in a park near Tokyo's Nippon Budokan Hall, a venue for major events, Kyodo reported. The former prime minister's state-funded funeral began at 2 p.m. local time and authorities are facing mounting criticism as it is expected to cost around $11.6 million in taxpayers' money, much of it attributed to security costs.

Foto: Tanjug/Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP

Foto: Tanjug/Kyodo News via AP

The ceremony was also marked by demonstrations, as citizens took to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with Abe's funeral.