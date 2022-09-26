World List of 92 individuals and organizations, including a minister, head of government... Great Britain introduces sanctions against 92 individuals and organizations. Source: Tanjug Monday, September 26, 2022 | 21:06 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek

Great Britain introduces sanctions against 92 individuals and organizations due to holding of the referendum in the unrecognized separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which are under the control of Russian forces, the British Foreign Office announced today.



The agency "IMA-consulting" and "Goznak" were on the list of sanctions, reports Interfax. Sanctions were introduced against those responsible for organizing the referendum and against a number of oligarchs and top managers of large Russian state-owned companies. The list includes 23 high-ranking employees of Gazprombanka, 16 employees of Sberbank and ten representatives of Sovkombanka.



The sanctions also include members of the board of directors of Gazprombank, former head of VEB Vladimir Dmitriev and general director of the management company "Leader" Anatoly Gavrilenko.



Another 33 people were sanctioned for holding the referendum, among them the head of the government of the Kherson region Sergey Eliseev, the minister of education of the unrecognized LNR Ivan Kusov, the head of the military-civil administration (MAC) of the Zaporizhzhia region Yevgeny Balitsky, deputy prime minister of the unrecognized DNR Yevgeny Solntsev.