World 0

"The world at a historical turning point"

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Manuel Grossi, pointed out that the world is facing a major historical turning point.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Theresa Wey
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Theresa Wey

Grossi, in a statement to Serbian journalists, said that the world is faced with many challenges, from the challenge of security of energy supply to the security of food supply.

"These are all problems and challenges where the IAEA, as an organization that makes science and high-tech achievements available to citizens, can contribute to overcoming them," Grossi said on the occasion of the UN agency's General Assembly in Vienna.

The Director General of the IAEA, who attended the opening of the exhibition on Nikola Tesla at the Vienna headquarters of the UN, pointed out that Tesla is one of the biggest names in the world, who is recognized as a great scientist, whose discoveries contributed to the modern economy.

Regarding cooperation with Serbia, Grossi announced that he plans to strengthen cooperation and announced that he plans to visit Belgrade.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Powerful weapons from the USA arrived in Ukraine

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said today that Kyiv received two NASAMS anti-aircraft systems from the United States of America.

World Monday, September 26, 2022 08:51 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
page 1 of 44 go to page