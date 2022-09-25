World 1

Clear warning: Ready for nuclear conflict?

Senior officials of the US administration told Moscow that the use of nuclear weapons would lead to catastrophic consequences.

Source: Tanjug
EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY
EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

"We talked directly, privately, at a very high level with the Kremlin. Any use of nuclear weapons will have catastrophic consequences for Russia, and the US and our allies would respond very decisively in that case. We were very clear and precise about what that move entails", Sullivan said, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

