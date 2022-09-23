World Volodymyr Zelensky ordered, personally... Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky personally set the task of organizing terrorist attacks on the liberated territories. Source: Sputnik Friday, September 23, 2022 | 19:09 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

He did it in order to prevent the holding of the referendum, said Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of administration of the Zaporozhye region.



"Persons like Zelensky, (Alexei) Danilov and other accomplices of the gang of drug addicts and Nazis personally set the task at the level of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to organize terrorist attacks on the very days of the referendum in order to prevent it and to show that it is suffocated in blood. I'm sure they won't succeed in anything," Rogov told Radio Russia.



In the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, referendums on unification with Russia began today.



Residents of the region will be able to vote for five days. During the first four days of the referendum, voting will take place in residential areas and based on applications for voting from home, while on the last day, residents of four areas will vote in electoral units.



Constituencies in certain regions of Russia have been opened for people who have forcibly fled from four regions.



Voting will be at residential addresses throughout the area until Monday, and 394 polling stations will open on Tuesday for anyone willing to vote.